Stefon Diggs Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
0204-stefon-diggs-good-genes-good-docs-primary_720
Getty

Stefon Diggs looks over the years may be a winner!

Suns out, tongues out 😛 ... Here is a 21-year-old version of the footballer -- playing for the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015 (left).

And, more than a decade later, the New England Patriots wide receiver was snapped during practice, looking fierce and focused!

We already know Cardi B diggs her player, so while we wait for Super Bowl Sunday to kick off, we gotta ask: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

