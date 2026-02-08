Stefon Diggs Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Stefon Diggs looks over the years may be a winner!
Suns out, tongues out 😛 ... Here is a 21-year-old version of the footballer -- playing for the Minnesota Vikings back in 2015 (left).
And, more than a decade later, the New England Patriots wide receiver was snapped during practice, looking fierce and focused!
We already know Cardi B diggs her player, so while we wait for Super Bowl Sunday to kick off, we gotta ask: Good Genes or Good Docs?!