Seahawks Vs. Patriots -- Super Bowl WAGs in Full Effect!

More than a decade in the making, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet again in the Super Bowl ... and the wives and girlfriends are ready to see who comes out on top!!

Of course, Cardi B is expected to be Stefon Diggs' most passionate cheerleader at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara -- even though her Little Miss Drama tour starts 48 hours after the Gig Game.

Play video content Instagram/@iamcardib

Drake Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, has been his biggest fan since middle school ... and she certainly won't miss his first Super Bowl appearance as a Patriot.

Jayda Hawkins -- who married Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins in March 2025 -- and fullback Jack Westover's pregnant wife, Sean, will also be present and ready to rep NE on the west coast.

The Seahawks WAGs will show up in full force, too -- led by Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Marie, who was super supportive after the Rams dropped him last year. Now, he's headed to his second Super Bowl.

Same for Josh Jobe -- who went to Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles -- and his pregnant bride-to-be, Nayomie Suarez.

It'll be a first for Sam Darnold's fiancée, Kate, and DeMarcus Lawrence's wife, Sasha -- who are all getting their first taste of the Super Bowl stage.