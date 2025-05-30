Pat McAfee Responds To John Mellencamp, 'Shut The F*** Up'

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Pat McAfee isn't holding back after John Mellencamp crapped all over his antics at Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indiana ... telling the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to "shut the f*** up."

The former Colts punter took time to respond to the 73-year-old at the start of "The Pat McAfee Show" Friday morning ... and he ripped the statement to shreds from top to bottom.

"The graphic, the quote, the timing," he said. "You're two days late, John! You're two days late, bub!"

While Mellencamp didn't call him out by name, it didn't take rocket science for people to realize he was referring to McAfee's WWE-esque promo targeting the A-list guests at the arena supporting the Knicks.

McAfee admitted he hates seeing people get attacked online, but appreciates everyone who went to bat for him.

"I don't think you or your team had any idea there might be people who are on my side, John," he said.

"So I hope whenever you opened your X account, if it is you, you've seen what everybody did, and you could have taken the angle and be like 'Hey, there's some people attacking Pat for what he did, I'm actually on his side.'''

He wrapped up his rant by saying he hopes to see John real soon ... and believes they'll be in the same place "real soon" (hinting at Game 6 of the ECF Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse).

"I don't want any of your bulls***," McAfee said. "I don't like you. I know your name, and I don't like you."