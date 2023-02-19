Charles Oakley Praises Jalen Brunson, Knicks 'Gotta Keep Jelling'

Play video content TMZ.com

Knicks legend Charles Oakley says after years of sucking, his former squad is finally starting to trend in the right direction ... but tells TMZ Sports he wants to see Jalen Brunson and Co. play more before he considers them legit contenders in the NBA.

The Knicks are currently right in the Eastern Conference playoff race ... and are just a few wins from passing their entire total from last season (37), thanks to solid play from Brunson, an offseason free agency pickup, and his teammates, Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett.

When we spoke to Oak after the Super Bowl last week, he seemed cautiously optimistic about the roster the Knicks have put together as they make a push for a postseason run.

"It's too early to judge," Oak told us. "Brunson doing great things with them. I think Julius has picked his game up, he started off slow. R.J. ... so they got some pieces. Just keep jelling."

Charles also had a message for the hoopers ... saying, "Keep playing your game. Know that you in New York. It means a lot to be in New York."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"When you play in New York, you're going to have a target on your back and you gotta perform. Ain't no ifs, ands, or buts, you have to perform."

BTW -- Oak helped pass out 5,000 meals for those in need before the Super Bowl ... something he's done at big sporting events for years.