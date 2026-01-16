Darren Waller Says Dolphins Owner Crashed Exit Meeting To Fire Mike McDaniel

Play video content Glory Daze Podcast

Darren Waller believes he was the last person to interact with Mike McDaniel before he was fired ... revealing he was "at the scene of the crime!"

The Miami Dolphins tight end sat down with Johnny Manziel on his "Glory Daze" podcast ... where he spoke about the bizarre experience he had during his exit meeting with McDaniel.

He said the two were reflecting on the season and the future ... when all of a sudden, Stephen Ross, who owns the team, busted the door open.

"He comes in and, like, joins the conversation," he said. "We're just all talking, reflecting on the year and Stephen Ross was like, 'Love to have you back next year.'"

Waller said the conversation hit a lull ... and Ross was just looking at him. Manziel translated what he thought that meant.

"It's time for you to get the hell out," Manziel said.

Waller said Mike told him they would finish their exit meeting later. However, they didn't get the chance to do that -- after getting a massage, he checked his phone and saw the team had kicked McDaniel to the curb.

"Damn," Waller said after learning of the move. "This s*** cold for real."

Luckily for McDaniel, reports indicate there are plenty of suitors for his services next year ... and he's been garnering interest for both head-coaching and offensive coordinator gigs.

As for what's next for the 33-year-old, he told the Miami Herald he's unsure of his playing future ... but will take time to look at his options.