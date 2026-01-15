Colby Parkinson Says Rams' Comeback Over Panthers Never In Doubt, We Have Stafford!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Despite the Carolina Panthers jumping out to a 31-27 lead with just 2:39 left in an NFC Wild Card game ... L.A. Rams tight end Colby Parkinson says no one was sweating on their sidelines -- telling TMZ Sports they had "nothing but trust" in Matthew Stafford.

We chopped it up with Parkinson, who caught the game-winning pass from the league's MVP frontrunner on Saturday ... and he walked us through what he saw on the play.

"[The defender] was playing over the top, so I knew it was going to have to be a back shoulder throw, and Matthew placed it perfectly," he said. "Was able to kind of reach out and turn around and grab the ball. And obviously that starts with great protection and a great drive leading up to that point."

Parkinson said a calming factor for the offense was knowing they had Stafford on their side to help orchestrate it all ... and because of him, two minutes is a ton of time.

"So we had nothing but trust in that guy, and he came through and delivered."

Stafford -- who put up career highs in passing yards and touchdowns this season -- is currently in the driver's seat for MVP honors. While the voters have already cast their ballots, we asked the second-year Rams tight end why Matthew should have everyone's vote.

"Stats alone, he definitely has the edge. But also, I mean, the throws that he can make are unbelievable. I mean, he does things back there that are crazy to see up close in person. So I hope he gets it, obviously be a really cool thing."

We'll have to wait until Feb. 5 to find out if Stafford earned his first-ever NFL MVP. In the meantime ... L.A. is gearing up to take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday in the NFC Divisional round.