'Indiana Jones' Actor Michael Byrne Dead At 82

Michael Byrne, famous for his work in the 'Indiana Jones' and 'Harry Potter' movie franchises, is dead.

The actor died June 20, according to multiple reports. The cause of death is unclear.

Michael played General Vogel in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" ... including a famous scene with Harrison Ford, where Vogel punches Indiana as part of a proper Nazi Germany goodbye.

He also had roles in "Braveheart," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 1," "Gangs of New York" and "Tomorrow Never Dies" ... just to name a few.

Michael was recognizable for his piercing blue eyes ... and his primarily antagonistic movie roles throughout a long career in Hollywood.

The London-born actor's final roles included a couple of TV shows ... "Bodies" and "The Phoebus Files."

Michael was 82.