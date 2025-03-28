Memphis Grizzlies Fire Head Coach Taylor Jenkins

Taylor Jenkins just got fired on his day off -- the Memphis Grizzlies organization shocked fans on Friday by announcing they axed their head coach!

"I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contribution to this team and this city over the past six seasons," Grizzlies President Zach Kleiman said in a statement.

"This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership. I wish Taylor very best going forward."

It may come as a shocker to damn near all Grizzlies supporters. The team is currently 44-29, good enough for the 5th seed in the West.

The Grizzlies also reached the playoffs in three of Taylor's five full seasons in Memphis.

The firing comes less than 24 hours after the Grizzlies -- playing without Ja Morant due to a hamstring injury -- suffered a 125-104 loss to OKC.

Play video content Memphis Grizzlies

After the game, Jenkins said he was proud of his team's performance against the "best team in the NBA" ... and was looking forward to their next home game on Saturday against LeBron James and the Lakers.

"We wanna progress and get better," the 40-year-old said.