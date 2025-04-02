Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA Investigating Ja Morant's In-Game Finger-Gun Gesture

Ja Morant NBA Probing Finger-Gun Gesture

Published
ja morant finger guns getty twitter x composite main
Getty Composite

The NBA is, once again, looking into an incident involving Ja Morant and a possible connection to firearms.

League insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Association officials have launched an investigation into the Grizzlies superstar ... after he was seen making finger-gun gestures in Memphis' tilt with Golden State on Tuesday night.

Ja appeared to form his hands into mini guns ... and then aim them at Buddy Hield, who had been talking some smack to the Grizzlies guard just moments prior. The two guys both ended up getting technicals for their roles in the tiff.

Now, it appears the NBA wants to know if Morant should be punished further ... and it's all almost certainly due to his past transgressions involving firearms.

ja gun 5/14/23
CAUGHT RED-HANDED
Instagram / @_dtap2

The 25-year-old, of course, was suspended for 25 games in the 2023-24 season over a string of incidents involving gun-related social media videos. He was also accused of flashing a firearm at a teenager during a 2022 incident at his Tennessee home.

When he returned from his suspension, many thought he had inappropriately hit an imaginary gun celebration as well.

051623_adam_silver_kal May 2023
COMPLETELY SHOCKED
ESPN

Adam Silver publicly panned Morant after he was seen on social media a second time with a firearm ... admitting the situation "shocked" him.

Morant has not yet commented publicly on the latest incident.

related articles