NBA Investigating Ja Morant's In-Game Finger-Gun Gesture

The NBA is, once again, looking into an incident involving Ja Morant and a possible connection to firearms.

League insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Association officials have launched an investigation into the Grizzlies superstar ... after he was seen making finger-gun gestures in Memphis' tilt with Golden State on Tuesday night.

Ja Morant appeared to make a gun gesture at the Warriors' bench late in the game 🤨 pic.twitter.com/fTvFA0wpit — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 2, 2025 @NBCSWarriors

Ja appeared to form his hands into mini guns ... and then aim them at Buddy Hield, who had been talking some smack to the Grizzlies guard just moments prior. The two guys both ended up getting technicals for their roles in the tiff.

Now, it appears the NBA wants to know if Morant should be punished further ... and it's all almost certainly due to his past transgressions involving firearms.

Play video content 5/14/23 Instagram / @_dtap2

The 25-year-old, of course, was suspended for 25 games in the 2023-24 season over a string of incidents involving gun-related social media videos. He was also accused of flashing a firearm at a teenager during a 2022 incident at his Tennessee home.

When he returned from his suspension, many thought he had inappropriately hit an imaginary gun celebration as well.

Play video content May 2023 ESPN

Adam Silver publicly panned Morant after he was seen on social media a second time with a firearm ... admitting the situation "shocked" him.