Kris Jenner Loves Her Daughters' Exes Because They're Her Grandkids' Dads

Kris Jenner isn’t in the business of trash-talking her kids' exes ... she says she’s still got plenty of love for them, especially since they’re the fathers of her grandbabies.

The world’s most famous momager opened up on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast ... saying that even though she wasn’t thrilled with some of the things her daughters’ exes did to blow up those relationships, every one of them still knows there’s an open door.

Kris says she operates from a place of communication, compassion, and forgiveness ... which is why her daughters’ baby daddies -- like Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson -- are always popping by.

KJ says she’s always been like this -- even when her kids were little. After her split from the late Robert Kardashian, he knew he could swing by whenever ... even if it took him a bit to warm up to it.