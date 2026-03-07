Britney Spears Did Not Lead Cops on Wild Chase Despite Reports

Britney Spears did not try to run from cops after they pulled her over earlier this week ... despite reports to the contrary.

Here's the deal ... a new rumor is going around online that Britney led cops on an hour-long chase before she was arrested for DUI after several outlets reported the fake news.

However, California Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Gutierrez tells TMZ ... the pursuit absolutely did NOT happen.

The report seems to be based on dispatch audio ... with the first call about Britney's car coming in around 8:13 PM, before she was finally pulled over an hour later.

The lieutenant explains other drivers presumably saw her car weaving on the road and called the cops -- but that doesn't mean an officer was just waiting around the corner to arrest her. Eventually, an officer in the area spotted Britney and stopped her.

Lt. Gutierrez says Britney pulled over immediately ... and there was "zero chase."

We broke the story ... Britney was arrested late Wednesday night -- then taken to a hospital where her blood was drawn for toxicology testing.

Sources later revealed to us pills -- believed to be Adderall she allegedly purchased on one of her many trips to Mexico -- were found in the car.