Britney Spears Was Not Dating On-Again/Off-Again Boyfriend Before DUI Arrest

Britney Spears' on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz is not loved by everyone in Britney's life ... but he wasn't in her orbit before her DUI arrest.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Britney and Paul broke up months ago after issues bubbled to the surface that led to them mutually splitting up ... and they haven't seen each other since.

We're told Paul's dedication to his kids, while admirable, took away from the alone time Britney craved with him. Britney opened up her home to Paul's kids and tried to forge a relationship with them ... but ultimately, she didn't feel like Paul's priority and the two parted ways.

Sources tell us people around Britney also told her Paul wasn't a good guy ... and she ultimately believed them.

Britney's currently single and feeling "alone" ... and our sources say she's just a very sweet woman who is "traumatized" by her past. The people around her are just thankful she didn’t kill anyone in her alleged impaired-driving incident.

We broke the story ... Britney was arrested for DUI late Wednesday night -- and cops took her to the hospital to get her blood tested. We've learned Britney fired her sobriety coaches weeks before her arrest.

Britney and Paul began their roller coaster relationship right after she split from Sam Asghari in 2023. The two were spotted on dates around Los Angeles ... during which they often spent time with his children. In May 2024, the two got into a fight at the Chateau Marmont that ended with a barefoot and bare-chested Britney nearly leaving the hotel in an ambulance. It wasn't the first fight of its kind, we later learned from sources.

After initially splitting in July 2024, they got back together in February 2025. We reported their final split just a couple months later -- and we're told they haven't seen each other since.