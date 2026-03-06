Britney Spears' Son Jayden James Seen For First Time Since Mom's DUI Arrest

Britney Spears' son Jayden James isn't shying away from driving after his mom's arrest on suspicion of DUI ... in fact, it's quite the opposite.

Check out these photos of Jayden tooling around Thousand Oaks, CA Friday in a Mercedes-Benz.

Britney's 20-year-old son has the convertible top dropped ... so he's not exactly shying away from the paparazzi. It's the first time we've seen Jayden since Britney was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County.

As we first reported, Britney had pills in the car with her ... and they are being sent for testing. She was taken to a hospital after being pulled over and she had her blood drawn and tested. At the jail, Britney was emotional and started crying as she was being processed.

Britney has spoken with Jayden and his brother, Sean Preston, since the arrest ... as well as her mom, Lynne.

Play video content