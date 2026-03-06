Kevin Federline Wishes Britney Spears Well After DUI Arrest, Hopes She Gets Help

I Wish Her The Best, Hope She Gets Help

Kevin Federline is wishing his ex-wife Britney Spears the best after her DUI arrest ... and he hopes she'll makes some changes in her life.

K-Fed's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells TMZ ... "Kevin hopes for the best for Britney and if help is necessary, he hopes that she will neither resist it or those who are attempting to work with her."

Kevin's lawyer says they've spoken since Britney's Wednesday night arrest and says they don't know more than what's been reported in the media, but adds ... "The concern is whether this is just a one off or a one more."

We broke the story ... Britney had pills in her car when she was arrested for DUI, and the pills are being tested. Sources tell us the pills were Adderall, and that Britney got them on a recent trip to Mexico.

