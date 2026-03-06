Sam Asghari Breaks Silence Over Ex-Wife Britney Spears' DUI Arrest

Play video content NewsNation

Sam Asghari is breaking his silence on his ex-wife Britney Spears’ DUI arrest ... though he made it pretty clear he wasn’t exactly eager to go there, saying his focus right now is on the escalating situation in Iran.

During an interview on NewsNation Thursday, the host slipped in a Britney question right at the end ... and Sam pointed out the conversation was meant to focus on the U.S. and Israel missile strikes on Iran. Still, when asked about the past, he acknowledged everyone makes mistakes.

He added people deserve privacy after slipping up, noting the press can sometimes make things harder for someone trying to recover from a tough moment ... watch the full clip for his insight.

Sam didn’t linger on it ... steering the conversation back to Iran, saying the conflict there is far bigger than anything else happening right now. That tracks, considering he revealed in another interview that some of his own family have been impacted by everything unfolding there.

As for Britney, she was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence in Ventura County, California.