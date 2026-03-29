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Britney Spears Hangs With Sons On a Yacht After Recent DUI Arrest

Britney Spears Sets Sail With Sons After DUI Drama

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Instagram/@britneyspears

Britney Spears' Instagram has been dominated by wholesome, quality time with family since she returned to the social media site following her latest DUI arrest ... and she just posted the cutest reel yet!

The pop icon -- whose profile is private to non-followers -- is flanked by sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in the clip, which shows her silly side.

Appearing to be on a yacht, Britney looked so happy embracing her boys, who tower over her and later did a little wiggle to LL Cool J's "Doin' It."

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Instagram/@britneyspears

Earlier this month, Brit was booked in Ventura County, CA, for driving under the influence ... and was released from jail just a few hours later.

Hopefully it'll be nothing but smooth sailing for Brit from here on out!

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