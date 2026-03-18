Sofia Coppola Says Britney Spears Is a 'Punk' Icon for 2007 Umbrella Incident

Britney Spears has a fan in Sofia Coppola ... she recalled the pop superstar's infamous umbrella incident back in the early aughts as a "punk moment," and a symbol of women's rights.

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The renowned director applauded Brit during a new chat with Elle, fondly recalling the moment a bald Britney attacked a paparazzo's car with an umbrella in 2007. She raved ... "She’s become this symbol of women’s rights. That would never happen to a man."

Sofia did not specify what "that" means, but we all know the Princess of Pop went through it in 2007 ... with a series of public outbursts leading up to her former husband, Kevin Federline, winning custody of their two sons. And she was notoriously placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in February 2008, which lasted for 13 years. As for Britney now ...

And as you know, Britney was back in the headlines -- not for her signature dancing videos she posted on Instagram -- but for being arrested for a DUI earlier this month. She's been hanging low since ... but we were told at the time that those around her want a mental health and detox treatment plan.

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Brit's court hearing for her arrest is May 4.