Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears 'Oppressed' Like Iranian Women

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

Sam Asghari has some thoughts on Britney Spears getting arrested on suspicion of DUI ... but he's being very careful how he chooses his words.

Sam was a recent guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to mostly talk about America's current war with his native country Iran ... but, of course, he was asked about the hot water his ex-wife got into last week.

As you can see in the clip ... Sam said he saw similarities in the way women in his country's society are oppressed and the way BS has been oppressed -- specifically by the media.

And just like he did on Fox News last week, after her arrest ... Sam said Brit made a mistake and can come back from it. What she needs more than anything is the media to backoff.

Play video content NewsNation

As for Britney, she was arrested last week for allegedly driving under the influence in Ventura County, California.