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Britney Spears Thanks Fans for Support, Hangs With Son After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears Poses With Son In First Post Since DUI

By TMZ Staff
Published
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BASHFUL BRITNEY

Britney Spears is back on Instagram after her DUI arrest 3 weeks ago, capturing some cute clips with her son Jayden Federline before the footage gets a little ... odd.

The montage shows Britney and her son posing in the mirror together ... but in the last clip, the singer busts into a British accent and seems to simulate a humping motion while standing next to her son.

britney spears jayden federline sub instagram
Instagram / @britneyspears

She stops abruptly, saying ... "I'm composure. I'm being very composed."

The pop icon -- whose profile is private to non-followers -- urged fans to "stay kind" in the caption, writing ... "Thank you guys for all your support … spending time with family and friends is such a blessing."

Britney Spears Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Britney Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Earlier this month, Brit was booked in Ventura County, CA, for driving under the influence ... and was released from jail just a few hours later. This appears to be her first post since the arrest.

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