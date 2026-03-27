Britney Spears Thanks Fans for Support, Hangs With Son After DUI Arrest

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Britney Spears is back on Instagram after her DUI arrest 3 weeks ago, capturing some cute clips with her son Jayden Federline before the footage gets a little ... odd.

The montage shows Britney and her son posing in the mirror together ... but in the last clip, the singer busts into a British accent and seems to simulate a humping motion while standing next to her son.

She stops abruptly, saying ... "I'm composure. I'm being very composed."

The pop icon -- whose profile is private to non-followers -- urged fans to "stay kind" in the caption, writing ... "Thank you guys for all your support … spending time with family and friends is such a blessing."