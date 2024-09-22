Chris Hemsworth -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Who knew Chris Hemsworth's looks over the years could "transform" from hot to HOTTER?!

Here is a 28-year-old version of the Australian hunk at the "Thor" Premiere in Hollywood back in 2011 (left). This was soon after he played the alpha male jock, Curt Vaughan, in "The Cabin in the Woods" propelling him to take on "Thor".

And, 13 years later Chris -- still dashingly handsome and chiseled -- showed a shorter 'cut at the "Transformers One" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square earlier this week (right).

His looks are definitely in his (Optimus) Prime!

But the question is ...