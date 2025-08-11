Chris Hemsworth Rings in Birthday in Ibiza With Bro Liam, Matt Damon, Rita Ora

It’s Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday ... and you can bet it wasn’t your average celebration, because it brought all the big guns!

This was a star-studded spectacle, with heavy-hitters like Matt Damon, Rita Ora, her hubby Taika Waititi, and of course Chris’ younger bro Liam out in full force to celebrate the hunky "Thor" star in style in sun-drenched Ibiza.

The crew was living large after a leisurely lunch at the celeb hot spot Casa Jondal, before hopping into a dinghy -- where poor Matt took a little spill while trying to hop in!

All was good though 'cause if Matt had taken a dip, he’d have dried off in no time under those scorching rays in Spain -- which Rita was fully embracing, flaunting her toned figure in an itsy-bitsy bikini.