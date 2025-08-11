Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chris Hemsworth Rings in Birthday in Ibiza With Bro Liam, Matt Damon, Rita Ora

Chris Hemsworth Matt Damon, Rita Ora, Bro Liam ... Ibiza Bday Squad Goals!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Bday With Brother Liam, Matt Damon, Rita Ora & More In Ibiza
Launch Gallery
Bday Boat Time! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

It’s Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday ... and you can bet it wasn’t your average celebration, because it brought all the big guns!

This was a star-studded spectacle, with heavy-hitters like Matt Damon, Rita Ora, her hubby Taika Waititi, and of course Chris’ younger bro Liam out in full force to celebrate the hunky "Thor" star in style in sun-drenched Ibiza.

0811-Chris-Hemsowrth-Liam-Hemsworth-Matt-Damon-Rita-Ora-Ibiza-Sub1
Backgrid

The crew was living large after a leisurely lunch at the celeb hot spot Casa Jondal, before hopping into a dinghy -- where poor Matt took a little spill while trying to hop in!

0811-Chris-Hemsowrth-Liam-Hemsworth-Matt-Damon-Rita-Ora-Ibiza-Sub2
Backgrid

All was good though 'cause if Matt had taken a dip, he’d have dried off in no time under those scorching rays in Spain -- which Rita was fully embracing, flaunting her toned figure in an itsy-bitsy bikini.

0811-Chris-Hemsowrth-Liam-Hemsworth-Matt-Damon-Rita-Ora-Ibiza-Sub3
Backgrid

It looked like a birthday bash to remember for Chris, who may be living the Aussie life with his family, but clearly still knows how to rally his Hollywood crew -- because they showed up big time to help him celebrate!

Related articles