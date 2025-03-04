Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chris Hemsworth Surfs at Home in Australia, Shreds Waves With Shredded Abs

Chris Hemsworth Shredding Waves With Shredded Abs ... Swell Time Down Under

Published
030425_chris_hemsworth
SURF'S UP
SplashNews.com

Actor Chris Hemsworth was soaking up the last days of summer Down Under last week ... out surfing near his hometown of Byron Bay, Australia.

The Aussie clearly knows his way around the water, ripping waves on his shortboard, catching a few 4-footers on his twin-fin. Check out the vid ... He looked great laying rail on his cutbacks, even catching a little tube time.

0304-Chris-Hemsworth-Shirtless-Surfing-Byron-Bay-Photos-PRIMARY-2
SplashNews.com

Afterward, the Hollywood hunk shed his wetsuit top, looking shredded after he finished shredding, trotting up the sand in his little star-covered trunks.

0304-Chris-Hemsworth-Shirtless-Surfing-Byron-Bay-Photos-PRIMARY-3
SplashNews.com

The 'Thor' superstar seems to be enjoying a bit of leisure between projects, taking time to tap some tasty waves back home in the surf-obsessed nation.

Chris Hemsworth Surfing Byron Bay
Launch Gallery
Shredding Down Undah! Launch Gallery
SplashNews.com

Killer session, mate!

related articles