Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans on His 40th Birthday

Chris Evans turns 40 Sunday, and Chris Hemsworth honored his co-star with a very misplaced and very intentional Happy Birthday diss!!!

Captain America was duly honored by his "Avengers" co-star, who posted, "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book."

Hemsworth included a selfie of him and Chris. Thing is ... it's not Chris Evans ... It's Chris Pratt!!!

There may be too many sheriffs in Tinsletown ... there are 4 Chris's in the action star category ... the fourth of course being Chris Pine.

You may recall ... some fans decided to play a game -- who's the worst Chris, and the winner with that dubious distinction was Pratt. Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo begged to differ, but they didn't reorder the Chris' and chose their worst preference.