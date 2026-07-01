Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Play video content Video: Danny Glover Speaks Out About His Battle With Alzheimer's NBC

Danny Glover just revealed he's been living with Alzheimer's disease for years ... and while his mind and body are changing, he's determined to keep pushing forward.

The beloved "Lethal Weapon" and "The Color Purple" star revealed his diagnosis to former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt in an interview that aired today ... saying he's taking things one day at a time as he lives with an incurable brain disorder.

Danny says his speech, movements, and memories have slowed since his diagnosis ... and while he remains active both physically and mentally, he says, "I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing."

The 79-year-old actor and political activist became a household name thanks to the 'Lethal Weapon' franchise ... he plays nearly-retired LAPD officer Roger Murtaugh -- who has the classic line, "I'm too old for this s***."

Danny's had a decorated career on and off the screen ... earning the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the NAACP's President's Award ... as well as multiple Grammy and Emmy nominations.