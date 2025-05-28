Diddy Trial Highlights From 11th Day of Witness Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

The Diddy trial just wrapped the 11th day of witness testimony ... and today we saw the defense move for a mistrial and get denied.

LAFD arson investigator Lance Jimenez was testifying about the Molotov cocktail incident involving Kid Cudi's Porsche -- Cudi previously testified he thought it was done at Diddy's behest -- when the mistrial drama unfolded.

Jimenez told the jury fingerprints connected to an alleged trespassing at Kid Cudi's house and the Molotov cocktail incident were destroyed by someone at LAPD who was not involved in the investigation ... and that it wasn't normal protocol.

Diddy's defense team asked for a mistrial, claiming prosecutorial conduct ... with defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro claiming prosecutors were "trying to plant the idea with these jurors that Mr. Combs had something to do with the destruction of these fingerprints."

The judge rejected the request and told the jury to ignore the questions and testimony about fingerprints.

LAPD officer Christopher Ignacio also testified ... telling the jury about responding to the break in at Kid Cudi's house in December 2011. He said he saw a black Escalade parked outside Cudi's when police pulled up with lights and sirens on, and the SUV drove off. He ran the license plate and the registration tied back to Diddy's Bad Boy Productions Inc.

Cudi and former Diddy employee Capricorn Clark previously testified Diddy broke in to Kid Cudi's house in a jealous rage after finding out Cudi was dating Cassie.

Outside of court, Cassie gave birth to her third child with husband Alex Fine ... a couple weeks after taking the witness stand with a big baby bump.

Male escort "The Punisher" went on CNN and apologized to Cassie for his involvement in freak-offs with her and Diddy ... he previously testified about the trio's sexual encounters.

The day's final witness was celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, who testified he started working for Diddy and Cassie around 2008, moving his way up from intern to stylist.

Nash told the jury he witnessed Diddy threaten Cassie's career and threaten to release sex tapes of Cassie. He also testified he saw Diddy get violent with Cassie, including one incident where Diddy made Cassie's head bleed. Nash said he didn't report the violence because he feared retaliation.

Nash also testified Diddy came to his home once looking for Cassie, even peeking inside his oven. He said Cassie and Diddy would go to a hotel pretty much every week and that Cassie would bring a bag packed with sex toys. He said Cassie told him she didn't want to go to the hotel with Diddy but went because Diddy wanted her to go. Nash testified that on Cassie's 29th birthday she told him Diddy was mad she didn't want to go to a hotel for a freak off.

Diddy's defense did not finish with cross examination before the judge sent the jury home for the day and Nash will be back on the stand first thing Thursday morning.