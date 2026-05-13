Play video content Video: Noah Syndergaard Addresses Alex Cooper Diss, Guess I Live Rent-Free In Her Head! Tomi Lahren is Fearless

It only took three years, but Noah Syndergaard is finally responding to a savage diss his ex Alex Cooper uttered in 2023 ... saying he must be living rent-free in her head if she's still talking about him.

The former New York Mets star -- who dated the "Call Her Daddy" host in 2017 -- joined OutKick's "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast this week ... and was asked about getting shaded on Cooper's platform back in the day.

For those who aren't in the Daddy Gang, Cooper said he "can't get a f***ing contract" ... and even though she didn't name him, everyone knew it was about Thor.

So ... what did he think about it??

"I haven't spoken to her in eight years or so," Syndergaard said. "So, I guess I continue to live rent-free in her head. I don't really know."

"Cheap shot, but she's entitled to her own opinion and freedom of speech, so I can't really control what comes out of her mouth. It doesn't really bother me ... It's kind of comical, but whatever."

As Lahren took it to Cooper's current drama with Alix Earle, she suggested maybe she's a different woman now ... and Syndergaard said that's unlikely.

"I don't want to get into it," he admitted. "I don't want to kick the hornets nest any more than I have."