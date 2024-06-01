Caroline Manzo Accuses Brandi Glanville Of Sexually Assaulting Her

Caroline Manzo is painting more of a portrait of what happened to her allegedly at the hands of Brandi Glanville – and the new allegations are nothing less than shocking!

First, the back story ... the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star filed a lawsuit against Bravo – which produces the reality show – in January 2024.

In the suit, Manzo accused Glanville – formerly a castmate on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' – of sexually harassing her while they were shooting a 2023 reality show called "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." Manzo claimed Glanville kissed her without her consent in a rental house in Morocco, while also mounting her on the couch.

But, these accusations were just the tip of the iceberg. Now, Manzo has filed an affidavit connected to the suit, stating that Glanville went much further with her inappropriate behavior.

Manzo says Glanville "forcibly fondled my vagina" and sexually assaulted her while the two were on a sofa. Manzo accused Glanville of rubbing her own vagina against the NJ native as producers watched without separating them.

On another occasion, Manzo says producers continued to supply Glanville with booze, leading to a second sexual assault. As Manzo put it, Glanville followed her into a bathroom and pushed her against the door, causing her to hit her head.

After locking the door, Glanville allegedly groped Manzo's vagina again as she tried to escape. All the while, Manzo says, almost all the producers stood by and did nothing to stop it. Yet, one producer, according to Manzo, tried to open the door to provide some assistance.

The whole ordeal, Manzo says, has caused her "anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress."