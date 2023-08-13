'RHOC' Star Heather Dubrow Defends Celebs Using Ozempic, Compares Stigma To Botox

Play video content

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow is defending celebs who use diabetes meds to slim down ... and she's predicting Ozempic will end up a lot like Botox.

We got Heather in New York City and our photog asked her about Bravo star Jeff Lewis poking fun at 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards as a "lesbian on Ozempic."

Heather feels like Jeff crossed a line by joking about someone's meds ... ripping him for joining a growing trend she's labeling as "Ozempic shaming."

The way Heather sees it ... Ozempic should be treated just like medications for heart conditions and cholesterol ... basically, it's nobody's beeswax what medications one may or may nor be taking.

The diabetes drug is popular in Hollywood as a weight-loss solution ... and it's becoming a lightning rod of sorts, drawing warnings from folks like Jillian Michaels and Heather's own husband, "Botched" star Dr. Terry Dubrow.

