Woman Dragged Off Plane in St. Thomas With 2 Frenchies, Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

A Spirit Airlines passenger got into a heated confrontation with staff before takeoff in the Caribbean -- and she was booted from the plane along with her 2 Frenchie dogs while the cameras were rolling.

TMZ obtained dramatic video from Thursday's jaw-dropping incident aboard the aircraft, which was standing on the tarmac at Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Check it out ... the woman is clearly pissed as she argues with 2 staffers ... saying something about her seat while pointing to the seat number on the overhead bin.

Things quickly devolved into chaos with security officers yanking her out of the plane and down a flight of boarding stairs onto the tarmac, while another worker led the dogs out.

Our sources say the woman was "acting crazy" and "yelling f-bombs." We're also told she was ordering around the Spirit employees, telling them to do this and that.

The woman's 2 dogs had a front row seat to the drama, watching their master being led down the stairs in handcuffs as she struggled with the officers. Other passengers can be heard gasping as they record all the craziness with their phone cameras.

The good news is ... the plane took off shortly after that and made it to its final destination in Fort Lauderdale.