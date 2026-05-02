Spirit Airlines 'Winding Down' Operations, Cancels All Flights

Spirit Airlines is shutting things down in a major way ... announcing late Friday night it’s winding down operations and canceling all flights, "effective immediately."

The airline shared the news in a statement, saying the decision comes with “great disappointment” as it begins a full shutdown of its global service.

Spirit announced all flights that have been booked are now canceled, and customers won’t be able to reach support for any help they may need.

Instead, Spirit says passengers who paid with a credit or debit card will automatically get refunds sent back to their original form of payment ... however, the company made it clear it won’t be assisting travelers in finding alternate flights on other airlines.

The budget carrier also reflected on its legacy, noting it’s proud of how its ultra-low-cost model shook up the industry over the past three decades, adding the company had hoped to keep flying for years to come ... but that chapter is now coming to a close.

Other airlines have stepped up to the plate in order to help traveling customers get to their destinations. American Airlines took to its socials to say, "If your travel has been impacted, American Airlines is offering rescue fares in Main Cabin on select routes to help Spirit customers reach their destination" ... and customers flooded the comments seeking help.