Auburn Graduate Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend's Dad Died From Gunshot to Chest

Died From Gunshot Wound to the Chest

The Auburn graduate who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend's dad died from a gunshot wound to the chest ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office ... 22-year-old Whitney Robeson died from "injury to left lung, heart, and aorta, due to gunshot wound of chest."

The manner of death is homicide, the office also announced on Friday.

As you know ... Jeffrey Scott Towers -- the father of Robeson's partner -- was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Monday, 2 months after Whitney's death.

Police announced that -- after an extensive investigation -- it was determined Robeson was killed in an accidental shooting on March 7 ... though they have not yet detailed how they came to that conclusion.

Robeson got a degree in interior design from Auburn in May 2025, and had recently started a job as a trade consultant for Restoration Hardware, according to her obituary.