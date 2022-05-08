Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Wears Janet Jackson Suit to Kentucky Derby Party

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead kinda took a page from Kim Kardashian, wearing an iconic getup to a big, fancy event.

The 15-year-old daughter of Anna Nicole and Larry Birkhead showed up at the Kentucky Derby's Barnstable Brown Gala in the same outfit Janet Jackson wore to the exact same event back in 2003. The outfit included a black pantsuit and an old-fashioned cap.

The proud papa said, "It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity.“#prouddad."

And guess who was there ... Janet!!! The 3 took pics together at the soiree.

Larry was gushing afterward ... "What a night! Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit. She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us."

Larry and Dannielynn attend the Derby events every year. In fact, Larry and Anna Nicole met at the Derby years ago.

Larry has done an amazing job raising his daughter ... especially in the face of incredible turmoil after Anna Nicole's death.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.