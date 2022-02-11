Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Larry Birkhead Pissed About Biopic

Thinks They Could Do More to Highlight Her Life

A biopic of Anna Nicole Smith is in the works, and her ex -- Larry Birkhead -- seems pretty peeved about the whole production.

The film -- currently titled "Hurricanna" -- follows Anna's therapist in an attempt to save Smith’s life. The therapist, played by Holly Hunter, goes on a "36-hour odyssey in which she unknowingly delivers the fatal blow."

Larry Birkhead, Smith's former lover and father of their daughter, has big issues with a biopic centered around Anna's last 36 hours of life. He says for 24 of her 36 hours she was sick in bed -- not a lot of stuff going on.

He also doesn't think a movie about Anna should focus on her therapist ... but rather on the legend herself. Larry compares it to making a movie about Elvis from the perspective of his toilet, on which he died.

Birkhead thinks Anna's wild life could make for a far better film. As you'll recall, Anna was going through a lot in her prime... losing her son, legal battles over money, and even debate over whether Larry was the father to her baby girl, Dannielynn.

Larry knows her death wasn't some big mystery that calls for an analysis of her last day-and-a-half alive. Remember, she died of an OD in her Florida hotel room in 2007.

According to Larry, Anna's fan base and his daughter deserve more than a film that picks apart the final hours of her death. The crazy twists and turns that she went through should be at the forefront, not her therapist.