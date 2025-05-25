Mike Tirico Opens Up About On-Air Allergic Reaction, 'Just Bad Timing!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Tirico gave the sports world a serious scare after suffering an allergic reaction during the Kentucky Derby earlier this month ... and now he's opening up to TMZ Sports about the terrifying incident!

We caught up with NBC's lead play-by-play man at LAX ... and while he was forced to miss out on "The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports" after suffering an allergic reaction to nuts, Tirico says he was "fine by that night, just bad timing."

Mike said, fortunately, that kind of reaction is rare, only happening "every several years."

Still, MT says he always makes sure he's strapped ... with an EpiPen, of course.

While Tirico isn't necessarily looking to become the face of food allergies, he hopes his on-air emergency makes people more comfortable with the subject.

"I've heard from a lot of parents, sadly, parents who lost their kids to food allergies," Tirico said. "Folks who had serious reactions and appreciated that their kids could talk about it freely."

Despite the scare, the incident didn't keep Tirico, a consummate pro, out of the saddle for long ... Mike was back behind the mic for last Saturday's Preakness Stakes.