Jake Paul Says Boxing Is His Valentine After Julia Rose Breakup

Sorry, ladies -- Jake Paul is already moving on from Julia Rose ... the Problem Child is spending his Valentine's Day on a romantic date.

... with a pair of boxing gloves!!!

The 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer poked some fun at his love life by sharing a hilarious photo shoot on Tuesday ... showing him wining and dining some Everlast mitts.

"Happy Valentines Day from me n' mine🥊🤍🖤," Jake captioned the post. "I love you babe💘"

Of course, Jake and Julia were off and on for years ... but seemingly ended things for good sometime around December 2022, when Paul posted a pic with a flower in his mouth, saying, "Picked the wrong Rose."

It's unclear when they actually officially called it quits, 'cause Julia was present for Jake's win over ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva in October. They've since unfollowed each other on Instagram ... and ya know what that means.

Paul has guaranteed a win in his big fight against Tommy Fury on Feb. 26 ... so we're assuming he's too focused on the bout to worry about his dating life.