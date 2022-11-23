Jake Paul Gets Handsy With Julia Rose During Hawaii Vacation

Jake Paul and Julia Rose kept the clothing to a minimum during their trip to Hawaii this week ... putting their bodies on display in a set of incredibly hot pics.

The Problem Child and his model GF jetted over to the Aloha State for some R&R ... and the dude definitely deserved it after whooping Anderson Silva AND making his WWE debut at Crown Jewel recently.

During their stay, Paul and Rose decided to turn their jungle excursion into a photo shoot ... with the two stripping to their suits and hopping under a waterfall to pose for the camera.

At one point, Paul even propped Julia up on his shoulder ... and naturally, he was grinning from ear-to-ear.

The couple is known to show off in front of the camera -- Paul has even gone buck nekkid with Julia in the past ... getting down to his birthday suit to celebrate his 25th birthday.

Paul and Rose have been going strong since early 2019 ... and aside from a brief break, have been inseparable ever since.