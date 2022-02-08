Jake Paul Tries Surfing During Water Park Visit With Girlfriend

Play video content

Is there anything Jake Paul can't do?!?

Well, perhaps surfing ain't the boxing superstar's forte ... but the Problem Child certainly tried his best to catch a wave during a water park date with his girlfriend -- and TMZ Sports has the vid!!!

We're told Jake hit up the American Dream complex in Jersey with Julia Rose and friends on Friday ... having some fun at the amusement park before going to Carpaccio for some grub.

The fun didn't stop after dinner -- Jake and the gang went to the water park ... where the YouTuber attempted to master a new sport.

Look, he's no Kelly Slater ... but it's pretty impressive to see Jake get a few seconds standing on the board before crashing into the water.

FYI -- Jake was in town to promote the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight ... so it's nice to see he's still able to balance work and play as he begins his next venture in boxing.

The 5-0 boxer is fresh off knocking out Tyron Woodley in their rematch on December 18 ... and has previously said he'd love to try out other sports (from NASCAR to the NFL).