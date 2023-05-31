Jake Paul Gushes Over Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, 'I'm Obsessed With Her'

Jake Paul is in love and he doesn't care who knows it -- the Problem Child just opened up on his feelings for his Olympic speed skater girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam ... saying he's straight-up smitten like a kitten.

The boxer was a puddle of love when talking about the Dutch athlete on his brother Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast this week ... saying she's the total package.

"Jutta is such an amazing woman and like, she reminds me so much of mom," Jake told Logan. "She's so sweet and cooking and she amazes me for how mature she is, how emotionally intelligent she is, how good she is at communicating, how good she is at loving, the list goes on and on and on."

"She's like the purest soul I've ever met out of anyone."

Jake even gushed about Jutta's body ... saying it's "sexy as f***" that they're the same height.

"There's more woman, and she's so curvy, has the nicest body in the f***in' world, and I'm obsessed with her," Jake -- who stands at around 6 feet tall -- said. "Basically, I get more woman."

As we previously reported, Jake and Jutta met through Instagram late last year ... and really started to hit it off after spending time together in Miami a few months ago.

Now, the couple is to the point where they're double-dating with Logan and his model girlfriend of one year, Nina Agdal.

"Her smile, her eyes, her laugh just like, give me life on a daily basis and I've never met anyone like her," Jake continued. "And she's only 24 and she's already such an incredible, determined, smart, hard-working, loyal, trustworthy person ... and every f***ing adjective that exists."

Of course, Jake famously dated Julia Rose ... but he's clearly thrilled with how things played out in the love department.