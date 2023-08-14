Rick Ross Closes On $35 Million Star Island Mansion in Miami Beach

Rick Ross is officially moving to Miami Beach's secluded Star Island ... closing on a $35 million home smack in the middle of the celebrity hotbed.

The rapper closed the deal Monday on his latest real estate splash ... a 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion with all the bells and whistles.

Rick's new 40,000-square-foot pad is decked out with a heated pool, entertainment room, summer kitchen and plaza deck terraces opening up to the beautiful waterfront, plus a 40-foot dock.

The boss' new neighbors are just as impressive ... we're talking huge stars like Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O'Neal and Diddy.

As we first reported ... Rick has been eyeing the place since July, and he's planning a major renovation to fit the palace to his liking.

So, the $35 million Rick just plunked down to buy the place is just the start of his investment.

The Star Island mansion adds to Rick's already impressive real estate portfolio ... he's already got one home in Texas, two in Georgia and another in Florida.

Boss moves!!!

Fabio Lopes, Jill Hertzberg, Felise Eber and Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group represented the seller. Kimberly Knausz with ONE Sotheby's International Realty and Tawanda Roberts, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami represented Ross.