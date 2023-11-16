Britney Spears Has No Interest in Buying Her Childhood Home in Louisiana

Britney Spears' childhood home in Louisiana remains on the market, and well within her price range, but that doesn't mean the singer's lookin' to relive her past.

TMZ broke the story, the $1.2 million Kentwood property went on the market earlier this month ... nearly 2 and a half years after it was sold by her father, Jamie Spears, for only $289k.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Brit has no plans or interest in purchasing her family's old pad. We're told she's aware it's for sale, but didn't really have much of a reaction -- positive or negative -- when she found out about it.

As we reported, the place is being sold with some of its original furnishings, including a door that has "Christina sucks, Brit rules" written on it ... an apparent dig at Christina Aguilera!

It also has some of Britney's art, a mini-shrine to NSYNC, and even a message from the singer etched in concrete.