Britney Spears Fans Demand Timbaland Apologize For 'Muzzle' Comments

Play video content SplashNews.com

Timbaland happily came to Justin Timberlake's defense when the topic of Britney Spears' best-selling memoir came up -- but his response has Britney's army of fans declaring war on the superproducer!!!

Fans caught wind Tuesday of the sly remark Tim made during his Oct. 29 live interview with 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Play video content

In response to Britney's "The Woman In Me" memoir -- in which she says JT got her pregnant back in 2000, and they decided to abort the baby -- Timbaland told the D.C. crowd his "SexyBack" collaborator should've "put a muzzle on that girl."

Play video content TMZ.com

He also said he doesn't blame Britney for having loose lips, because that's what you have to do to go viral, and that's the name of the game in the current social media era of showbiz.

The audience got a good chuckle over Tim's response but Britney's fans are doing the opposite of laughing -- they're calling for him to apologize, and think he's actually harboring a now decades-old vendetta against Britney.

Timbaland is still bitter that Britney left him hanging in the studio in 2006 and chose to work with Danja instead. His misogynistic self wanted her to collab with Justin.



“She has no comeback story. That's the problem. She has to have a team. She needs to come back with Justin… https://t.co/8jIF9DuSJU pic.twitter.com/eHdaftAO6A — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) November 7, 2023 @breatheonmiley

Back in 2007, Timbaland told MTV that Britney dissed him and JT, and she needed to apologize if they were ever going to work together.