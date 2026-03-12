James Pearce Jr. No Longer Facing Aggravated Battery On Law Enforcement Charge

Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. is no longer facing a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer after his alleged domestic dispute with Rickea Jackson, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court documents we obtained show that prosecutors have dropped the charge against the 22-year-old. A spokesperson for the DA said in evaluating all the evidence, they didn't believe they could prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

It's a small break for Pearce -- the charge comes with up to five years behind bars.

He isn't out of the woods at all, though ... as prosecutors filed a handful of other charges in the incident -- including stalking, fleeing and eluding police, resisting an officer with violence, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

As we previously reported ... Pearce Jr. was arrested in the Sunshine State last month after an alleged domestic dispute with Jackson -- in which docs state he chased after her in his car.

He is accused of slamming his Lambo into the L.A. Sparks player's vehicle as she drove to the police department. Once she arrived at the station, Pearce allegedly took off. Cops eventually caught up with him, placed him in cuffs, and hauled him to jail.

Days later, Jackson filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. In those docs, which we also obtained, Jackson wrote that she was "in fear for my life."