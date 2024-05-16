Former K.C. LGBTQ Commissioner Says Chiefs Need to Speak on Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker's speech is uniting much of Kansas City against his controversial views, but the Chiefs still need to make a statement disavowing their kicker's beliefs ... so says a prominent city leader.

Justice Horn, the city's former LGBTQ commissioner, joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" to share his thoughts on HB's commencement speech ... and, he says citizens are pretty much in lockstep in challenging his views.

Horn says the opinions Harrison expressed -- about women and the LGBTQ community -- are not part of mainstream discourse, and, quite frankly ... he says they shouldn't be.

While Horn's clearly not happy with Harrison's views, he doesn't call for suspension by the league ... instead, he commends the NFL for coming out strongly in its statement about Butker, and says the Chiefs need to do the same.

ICYMI ... Butker referred to Pride month as a "deadly sin" during his speech last weekend to Benedictine College grads.

The NFL's come out already, saying Harrison spoke in a personal capacity, not as a representative of the league. The Chiefs have been radio silent.

"It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" were stenciled in each end zone at Arrowhead Stadium today.



(via @StricklyMeg, @41actionnews) pic.twitter.com/LQYHd4wqia — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2020 @SportsCenter

JH says the team needs to make clear what it believes in ... pointing out the squad has a big "End Racism" stencil in its end zone -- and, it needs to show a similar commitment to the LGBTQ community.

