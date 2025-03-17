NLE Choppa Loves LGBTQ+ Ally, Hates Gay-Baiting Tag

Play video content TMZ.com

NLE Choppa is taking exception to the notion he's baiting the gay for clicks and giggles ... the community supports him and he supports the community -- it's simple math!!!

The "Shotta Flow" rapper caught up with TMZ Hip Hop at the Beverly Hilton for the 2025 Truth Awards on Saturday where he expressed his love for all colors, creeds, lifestyles and origins ... if you're a fan, it's all love!!!

NLE also pointed out his rap career was wildly successful before he incorporated the LGBTQ+ into his scope and became an ally ... hell, "Shotta Flow" was already 3x platinum!!!

The Memphis rap star says people need to stop the divide and come together. In the meantime, he's enjoying the boost his new fan base is giving his recently released project, "PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN."

