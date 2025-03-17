NLE Choppa Loves LGBTQ+ Ally, Hates Gay-Baiting Tag
NLE Choppa LGBTQ+ Are Really My Fans I'm No Gay Baiter!!!
NLE Choppa is taking exception to the notion he's baiting the gay for clicks and giggles ... the community supports him and he supports the community -- it's simple math!!!
The "Shotta Flow" rapper caught up with TMZ Hip Hop at the Beverly Hilton for the 2025 Truth Awards on Saturday where he expressed his love for all colors, creeds, lifestyles and origins ... if you're a fan, it's all love!!!
NLE also pointed out his rap career was wildly successful before he incorporated the LGBTQ+ into his scope and became an ally ... hell, "Shotta Flow" was already 3x platinum!!!
NLE CHOPPA for PAPER ☆ pic.twitter.com/HCigOgSTOD— Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) September 5, 2024 @papermagazine
The Memphis rap star says people need to stop the divide and come together. In the meantime, he's enjoying the boost his new fan base is giving his recently released project, "PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN."
This year's Truth Awards were the 11th annual. Tamar Braxton also performed, and Lee Daniels and Wendy Raquel Robinson were honored as icons who paved the way.