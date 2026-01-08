Fat Joe Confident Drake's 'Iceman' Will Be a Phenomenal Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Word on road is Drake is about to blow up the spot with his long-awaited "Iceman" album -- and Fat Joe is guaranteeing it'll be the hit-fueled project the people deserve!!!

Joe's just a spectator on the sidelines without direct involvement in the album ... but the proud "Joe & Jada" podcaster told TMZ Hip Hop when we caught him and Rich Player out in NYC greeting fans, he has no doubt Drake will deliver.

The IceMan is coming. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 7, 2026 @Akademiks

Platinum OVO card-carrying member DJ Akademiks got fans riled up this week, teasing that the album was coming ... no release date has been confirmed just yet.

All eyes are on Drake, with social media still swirling from the Kendrick Lamar battle, and we asked Joe if pressure makes diamonds when it comes to album-making.