Lawyer Suing Fat Joe Called Out For Blaming Legal Mistakes On AI

7:00 PM -- Attorney Joe Tacopina tells TMZ ... "Tyrone Blackburn is truly astonishing -- just when I thought his web of lies couldn’t sink to new lows, he manages to outdo himself yet again.

JT continues to tell us ... "Time after time, he’s been scolded by judges for fabricating cases or fined for falsifying legal matters, so it’s undoubtedly clear that he’s a pathological liar."

Joe ends with ... "It’s only a matter of time before he’s disbarred for making a complete mockery of the legal profession."

More drama in the Fat Joe civil case ... his accuser's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, is getting called out for blaming a legal mistake on artificial intelligence software.

Here's the deal ... Fat Joe's attorneys filed legal docs claiming Tyrone cited cases that didn't exist in his opening brief, and then Tyrone blamed the mistakes on a LexisNexis AI feature.

Well, seems Tyrone's excuse made its way back to LexisNexis, and now the company is speaking out and pushing back against Tyrone.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Fat Joe's legal team submits a letter from the head of legal for LexisNexis ... and the LexisNexis lawyer says Tyrone was not an authorized user or subscriber to their AI products, despite what Tyrone himself claimed.

LexisNexis also says they aren't responsible in the slightest for Tyrone's legal mistakes.

Tyrone tells TMZ ... "Currently, I do not have a LexisNexis account. But when I researched that brief, I used LexisNexis."

He also says he's planning to "publish all of my research on the docket, as well as my invoice from LexisNexis that shows them trying to collect from me, which I have refused to pay."

