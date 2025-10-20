Lawyer Suing Fat Joe Indicted After Allegedly Running Over Process Server

Tyrone Blackburn -- the lawyer suing Fat Joe -- has been indicted for allegedly running over a process server with a car ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to us Blackburn has been officially indicted over the alleged May incident ... though we're told the indictment will remain sealed until his arraignment.

ICYMI ... Blackburn was arrested in June after cops say he got into his vehicle while a 66-year-old process server was giving him papers connected to the Fat Joe case.

Blackburn then allegedly put the car in reverse and hit the process server in the leg ... causing a somewhat major knee injury that the server claims he needed surgery to fix.

Blackburn represents Terrance "T.A." Dixon, who sued Fat Joe for millions, alleging he helped Joe write music. Later on, Dixon and Blackburn filed another lawsuit accusing Joe of engaging in sexual relations with minors in a lawsuit Joe's attorney Joe Tacopina said was full of "lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure."