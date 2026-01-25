Bianca Censori Steps Out Solo in Skin-Tight Black Look

Bianca Censori knows how to make an entrance, even when it's just a skincare stop.

The Yeezy architect was photographed leaving a facial clinic in West Hollywood Saturday rocking a skin-tight black jumpsuit with a crisscross halter neckline, hugging every curve.

She took things to another level with dramatic black boots featuring oversized feathered detailing around the calves ... an unexpected, high fashion twist that made the sidewalk feel more like a catwalk. Bianca kept accessories minimal, shielding her eyes with slim black sunglasses.

Her long dark hair flowed freely, slightly windswept, adding to the effortlessly edgy vibe as she walked with confidence down the street.

Notably absent from the outing was husband Kanye West, who's often by BC's side during her bold public appearances. This time, it was a solo moment and she didn't seem to miss a beat.