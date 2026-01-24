Bianca Censori Wear Sheer Shirt, Shiny Pants to Movie Date with Kanye

Bianca Censori brought a little moonlight to earth ... looking like a silvery vision while painting the town with her man, Kanye West.

The dynamic lit up Los Angeles Friday night for a date to the cinema... with Bianca wearing another of her fashion-forward ensembles, a sheer silver top and matching leggings. The see-through top gave a glimpse at her bodacious chest ... held up nice 'n pretty with a silver bra top.

Ye wore an outfit more fit for function than fashion ... choosing a simple brown coat over a white shirt.

This is the second time this week we've seen Kanye and Bianca out after a movie date ... remember, photogs caught them leaving Sydney Sweeney's new flick "The Housemaid" -- with BC dressed in tight, see-through white leggings.