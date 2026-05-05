Tina Knowles Plays Coy on Beyonce 'Act III' Album, Keeps Details Under Wraps

Tina Knowles is keeping the BeyHive on a need-to-know basis ... and right now, nobody "needs" to know anything.

Beyoncé's mom got put on the spot during her "Today" appearance Tuesday morning about the highly anticipated "Act III" album -- and she didn't exactly spill tea ... instead opting to keep the mystery shrouded.

Check out the clip ... when asked point-blank for any hints, Tina laughed it off ... playing coy with a classic dodge: "I could tell you, but I'd have to kill you."

Yeah ... she knows something -- and no, she’s not saying it.

The interview was playful throughout ... Al Roker asked if Tina was aware of "Today" cohost Sheinelle Jones' love for Bey ... shouting out her special Beyoncé Halloween costume. Tina said she reposted the look on Instagram and couldn’t wait to show her daughter ... who apparently loved it.

For now, all eyes remain on "Act III," the still-secret final chapter of Beyoncé's trilogy ... and if the pattern holds, Queen Bey’s about to tackle another genre and remind everyone who really runs the world.

Beyoncé kicked off her current era with "Renaissance" -- a full-on dance-floor takeover that paid homage to House Music and the Black pioneers who built it -- then flipped the script with "Cowboy Carter" ... diving headfirst into country and rewriting the rules there, too.